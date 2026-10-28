JAY-Z & J. Cole Write Letters In Support Of Lil Durk Ahead Of Bond Hearing

Lil Durk was previously denied bail before his murder-for-hire trial. After a jury found him not guilty on all five charges, Durk's attorneys, Brian Steel and Drew Findling, argue that the rapper's acquittal warrants a review of his bond. He's also willing to put up some serious collateral as part of his new bail proposal, including all future royalties and earnings. Sony Music Entertainment has also offered to post up to $1 million for his bond. Even the mother of Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, the man who was killed during the alleged shooting Durk was accused of organizing, submitted a letter saying she didn't object to the rapper receiving bail.



Although he was acquitted of his murder-for-hire charges, Durk is still behind bars awaiting trial for his federal racketeering charges. Prior to his first trial, prosecutors filed a third superseding indictment against Durk with new counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity and firearms possession in furtherance of murder in aid of racketeering. The indictment said the racketeering conspiracy was connected to an alleged 2022 murder in Chicago, and an alleged February 2019 attempted murder in Atlanta.



Prosecutors wanted Durk, born Durk Banks, to face federal racketeering charges while he was on trial. However, the judge ruled that the Chicago rapper should face those charges separately. The trial is set for August 30, 2027. Durk will have his bond hearing on November 4. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation above.