JAY-Z & J. Cole Write Letters In Support Of Lil Durk Ahead Of Bond Hearing
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2026
Lil Durk is getting support from his peers before facing a judge at his upcoming bond hearing.
According to a report Billboard published on Wednesday, October 27, JAY-Z and J. Cole submitted letters advocating for Durk's request for bail. In his letter, Hov told U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald he met Durk a few years ago and believed he was "kind, respectful and focused on his career.”
“What stood out most to me was how he used his success,” he wrote. “Durk was signing young artists from his community to recording contracts and giving them a real path into a legitimate industry."
"Many of us come from neighborhoods where the options are limited and the risks are high," he continues. "Durk understood that, and he worked to help others find a way out of those conditions rather than leaving them behind... Release would allow [Durk] to support his family and continue the work in his community that I saw firsthand."
Meanwhile, J. Cole reflected on the positive impact of his collaboration with Durk, "All My Life." The 2023 track from Durk's Almost Healed album helped Durk earn his first Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Cole said the song's message of growth and peace still resonates with Durk today.
“It speaks to the vision of Durk to mature and realize the impact his art could have, and then to be willing to fight for the chance to make that impact a positive one, even if it meant going against the instincts of an artist he respects and looks up to,” Cole wrote.
Lil Durk was previously denied bail before his murder-for-hire trial. After a jury found him not guilty on all five charges, Durk's attorneys, Brian Steel and Drew Findling, argue that the rapper's acquittal warrants a review of his bond. He's also willing to put up some serious collateral as part of his new bail proposal, including all future royalties and earnings. Sony Music Entertainment has also offered to post up to $1 million for his bond. Even the mother of Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, the man who was killed during the alleged shooting Durk was accused of organizing, submitted a letter saying she didn't object to the rapper receiving bail.
Although he was acquitted of his murder-for-hire charges, Durk is still behind bars awaiting trial for his federal racketeering charges. Prior to his first trial, prosecutors filed a third superseding indictment against Durk with new counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity and firearms possession in furtherance of murder in aid of racketeering. The indictment said the racketeering conspiracy was connected to an alleged 2022 murder in Chicago, and an alleged February 2019 attempted murder in Atlanta.
Prosecutors wanted Durk, born Durk Banks, to face federal racketeering charges while he was on trial. However, the judge ruled that the Chicago rapper should face those charges separately. The trial is set for August 30, 2027. Durk will have his bond hearing on November 4. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation above.