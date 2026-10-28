Jennifer Lawrence Dishes On 'Unbelievable' Reunion With 'Hunger Games' Costars

Jennifer Lawrence is recounting her "emotional" Hunger Games reunion.

During an appearance on the October 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Die My Love actress opened up about reuniting with Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson on the upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. The trio starred together in the original series, which released four films between 2012 and 2015," and coming back together to revisit their roles as Katniss, Peeta and Haymitch, respectively, was "unbelievable."

"It was so emotional," she said. "Josh and I didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. It was so beautiful."

"It was so crazy because it was the same crew," she said. "It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I've worked with a million times too because I love him, and Josh and Woody."

As for Harrelson, Lawrence shared that their dynamic is much the same as it has always been, per People.

"Woody obviously came through the window of my hotel room uninvited because it would not be the same if he listened to boundaries and used a door," she said.

Lawrence, Hutcherson and Harrelson are set to reprise their roles in Sunrise on the Reaping, a story set 24 years before the first Hunger Games movie that focuses on Haymitch's time in the arena. The prequel stars Joseph Zada as young Haymitch as well as Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close and more.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters November 20.