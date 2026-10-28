Labor Rights Advocate Dolores Huerta Dead At 96

Dolores Huerta, a prominent labor rights advocate and civil rights icon, has died at the age of 96. Her family announced her passing in a Facebook post, though no cause of death was provided. Born in Dawson, New Mexico, Huerta moved to Stockton, California, where she became a central figure in the farmworker labor movement.

In 1962, Huerta co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with Cesar Chavez, which later became the United Farm Workers (UFW). She served as vice president of the UFW until 1999, advocating for better wages, health benefits, and safety for farmworkers. Her efforts helped lead to the passage of the Agricultural Labor Relations Act in 1975, the first law recognizing the rights of California farmworkers to bargain collectively, as noted by Britannica.

Huerta coined the slogan "Si, se puede" in 1972, which translates to "Yes, it can be done." This phrase became a rallying cry for farmworkers and was later adapted by former President Barack Obama during his 2008 campaign, according to Spectrum News.

Throughout her life, Huerta faced numerous challenges, including being jailed more than 20 times for her activism. Despite these obstacles, she continued to fight for marginalized groups and women's rights. In 2012, President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, recognizing her as a tenacious leader.

In March 2026, Huerta revealed that Chavez had sexually abused her, a secret she kept for decades to protect the movement. "I channeled everything I had into advocating on behalf of millions of farm workers and others who were suffering and deserved equal rights," she said in a statement reported by NELA.

Huerta's legacy includes numerous accolades, such as her induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame and receiving nine honorary doctorates. Schools, streets, and murals across the country bear her name, honoring her contributions to labor rights and social justice.