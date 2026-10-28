Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Adorable Gift He Gave Girlfriend Kim Kardashian's Kids

Lewis Hamilton knows how to get in the good graces of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's kids.

The Formula 1 driver, 41, recently made a rare comment about his relationship with the SKIMS founder's four children, per E! News. Kardashian shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West. Not only does he enjoy spending time with his girlfriend and her family, but Hamilton revealed a racing event in Austin, Texas, on October 24 that he even gifted them an adorable present: a new dog.

"My girlfriend's kids, I love spending time with them. She's got four, so I'm getting to play with these kids," he said. "I got them a dog this year. Halo is a member of that family."

The Kardashians star has previously shared photos of her family's new addition, posting photos on Instagram in July from a lakeside trip that featured the golden retriever. Most recently, she shared a sweet photo on Tuesday (October 27) of her daughter Chicago cuddled up with their pup alongside other snapshots capturing "a little bit of life."

Kardashian and Hamilton sparked romance rumors earlier this year after they were seen reportedly setting out on a romantic getaway to the U.K. and Europe and later sitting together at the Super Bowl LX. They went Instagram official in April when she appeared in his high-octane video of him speeding around Tokyo.

In an interview with The Times earlier this month, Kardashian opened up about why she took a break from dating prior to her romance with Hamilton and explained why she was in "no rush" to get into a serious relationship following her 2021 split from Ye.