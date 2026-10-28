Meek Mill Brings ‘Dream Chasers Nights’ To More Cities: See The Dates
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2026
Meek Mill plans to bring his talents to select U.S. cities.
On Tuesday, October 27, the Philly native announced a limited run of his "Dream Chasers Nights." The mini-tour, presented by Live Nation Urban, will begin with his "Meek Mill & Friends" show at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on November 24. From there, Meek will take his show to cities like Los Angeles, Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, and Atlanta. The brief trek will wrap up on December 20 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. Meek first announced "Dream Chaser Nights" as a one-night-only event in his hometown.
"On sale nowwwww I got a point to prove with these arenas if you ready cop upppp," Meek said.
Meek Mill announced his upcoming show shortly after claiming he could sell out an arena with just 45 days of promotion. In an X post he shared last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper confidently declared that he can fill every seat in arenas like Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Center in New York City with less than two months of promotion.
"I can sell out the garden or the Barclays [Center] with 45 days of promo!" he wrote on October 15.
Fans can expect to see Meek Mill perform new music while he's on the road. He recently teamed up with G Herbo for their latest collaboration, "Wanna Be Free." He also dropped other popular tracks like “Nightmares To Dreams,” his sequel to his smash hit "Dreams and Nightmares," and "600 Racks."
Tickets for the show are available now. See the full list of show dates below.
DREAM CHASERS NIGHTS 2026 DATES:
Nov. 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Nov. 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Dec. 5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Dec. 11 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Dec. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy