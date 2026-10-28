Meek Mill Brings ‘Dream Chasers Nights’ To More Cities: See The Dates

Meek Mill announced his upcoming show shortly after claiming he could sell out an arena with just 45 days of promotion. In an X post he shared last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper confidently declared that he can fill every seat in arenas like Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Center in New York City with less than two months of promotion.



"I can sell out the garden or the Barclays [Center] with 45 days of promo!" he wrote on October 15.



Fans can expect to see Meek Mill perform new music while he's on the road. He recently teamed up with G Herbo for their latest collaboration, "Wanna Be Free." He also dropped other popular tracks like “Nightmares To Dreams,” his sequel to his smash hit "Dreams and Nightmares," and "600 Racks."



Tickets for the show are available now. See the full list of show dates below.



DREAM CHASERS NIGHTS 2026 DATES:

Nov. 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Nov. 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Dec. 5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Dec. 11 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy