My Chemical Romance Respond To Pressure From Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Amid Lawsuit

By Will Mendelson

October 28, 2026

Big Day Out 2012 - Gold Coast
Photo: Chris Hyde / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

My Chemical Romance (MCR) has agreed to stop using Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders-inspired uniforms during their live shows.

The rock band's decision follows legal action from the cheerleaders’ parent company, per TMZ. While MCR can still feature cheerleaders on stage, they can't make them look like the team in question, according to the outlet.

Last week, Pro Silver Star Ltd., owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brand, requested a temporary restraining order and injunction against the group.

The scene occurred during the emo group's Oct. 21 and 22 shows at the Hollywood Bowl, prompting Pro Silver Star Ltd. to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction. The company argued that audiences could mistakenly believe the real cheerleaders endorsed the performance. Pro Silver Star also alleged that the band ignored a cease-and-desist notice.

My Chemical Romance is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic 2006 album The Black Parade with a series of theatrical live performances.

My Chemical Romance
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