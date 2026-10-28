Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Says JAY-Z’s Tributes Were ‘Monumental’
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2026
Nipsey Hussle's brother praised JAY-Z for everything he's done for his family over the years, including his tributes to the late rapper at his recent concert in Los Angeles.
TMZ caught up with Blacc Sam on Monday, October 26, at Los Angeles International Airport. During their quick conversation, Sam was asked how he felt after seeing Jigga pay homage to Nip throughout his two performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood last weekend. Hov wore his infamous vest with a Rolex watch, which Nip raps about on "Rap N***as," along with Nipsey's "All Money In" chain.
"It's big man," Sam said.
❤️ While officially opening Marathon Burger inside Terminal 1 at LAX, Blacc Sam reflects on what it meant to see Jay-Z honor Nipsey Hussle at his recent L.A. show. pic.twitter.com/xqTOOG9rCe— TMZ (@TMZ) October 26, 2026
"Jay is somebody instrumental for youth, for us when we was growing up," he continued. "Just a figure that we looked up to. The Blueprint, we listened to, modeled... As young Black males, usually you see your idols fall off and go broke or just lose. But Jay was one of them people that always elevated and always took it to the next level. He was the blueprint."
"The fact that Jay also, once we were adults, had a relationship with my brother and was solid with my brother and always championed what he was doing was the cherry on top for me," he added. "Anytime behind the scenes, a lotta people don't know, how instrumental Jay and his team has been with supporting Hussle, with supporting the team, with supporting the family and everything we doing. The Marathon, from the clothing to the burger. So shout out to Jay. Shout to anybody that's inspiring youth. It goes a long way.
Sam also said it was "monumental" to hear Hov showing love to his brother and his legacy. During the show, JAŸ-Z honored Nip by performing "Hard Knock Life" over elements of the late rapper's "Hussle & Motivate." On the second night, the Roc Nation founder spit his verse from "On to the Next One" over the instrumental of Nip's "Last Time I Checc'd." Roc Nation even sold merch in partnership with The Marathon Clothing that features Nip's lyrics under a classic photo from JAY-Z's archives.
We'll see if Hov continues to salute Neighborhood Nip at his upcoming set at Super Bowl LXI. Following weeks of rumors, the veteran MC finally announced himself as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027.