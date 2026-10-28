Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Says JAY-Z’s Tributes Were ‘Monumental’

"Jay is somebody instrumental for youth, for us when we was growing up," he continued. "Just a figure that we looked up to. The Blueprint, we listened to, modeled... As young Black males, usually you see your idols fall off and go broke or just lose. But Jay was one of them people that always elevated and always took it to the next level. He was the blueprint."



"The fact that Jay also, once we were adults, had a relationship with my brother and was solid with my brother and always championed what he was doing was the cherry on top for me," he added. "Anytime behind the scenes, a lotta people don't know, how instrumental Jay and his team has been with supporting Hussle, with supporting the team, with supporting the family and everything we doing. The Marathon, from the clothing to the burger. So shout out to Jay. Shout to anybody that's inspiring youth. It goes a long way.



Sam also said it was "monumental" to hear Hov showing love to his brother and his legacy. During the show, JAŸ-Z honored Nip by performing "Hard Knock Life" over elements of the late rapper's "Hussle & Motivate." On the second night, the Roc Nation founder spit his verse from "On to the Next One" over the instrumental of Nip's "Last Time I Checc'd." Roc Nation even sold merch in partnership with The Marathon Clothing that features Nip's lyrics under a classic photo from JAY-Z's archives.



We'll see if Hov continues to salute Neighborhood Nip at his upcoming set at Super Bowl LXI. Following weeks of rumors, the veteran MC finally announced himself as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027.

