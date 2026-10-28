'One Of Them Days' Director Tapped For Ice Cube's 'Last Friday' Film
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2026
Ice Cube's final installment of his iconic Friday franchise has found its director.
According to a report The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, October 27, Lawrence Lamont, the director of Keke Palmer and SZA's hit movie One Of Them Days, will direct New Line's Last Friday. He joins Ice Cube, who penned the script for the fourth installment and will reprise his role as "Craig Jones." Cube will also produce the film with CubeVision’s Michael Gruber and Bob Teitel. The movie is part of the California production incentive program. New Line received $11.4 million to shoot the film in Southern California for 40 days.
'One of Them Days' Filmmaker Lawrence Lamont to Direct Ice Cube's Newest 'Friday' Comedy (Exclusive) https://t.co/uYPF2kiMMZ— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2026
The first Friday film arrived in theaters in 1995. Ice Cube wrote the script alongside DJ Pooh, while F. Gary Gray directed the film. Cube starred in the movie along with Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Regina King, and the late John Witherspoon. The comedy film became a hit and inspired two sequels, Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002). The film also spawned an animated series that ran on MTV2.
Lamont got his start in the music industry making music videos with Big Sean, including “I Don’t F**K With You,” “Twenty88,” and “On Up.” He made his directorial debut last year with One Of Them Days, which grossed more than $51 million worldwide and was No. 1 on Netflix.
As of this report, a release date has not been revealed, but it's due to arrive in theaters next year. Chris Tucker, who played "Smokey," and Mike Epps, who portrayed Craig's cousin, Day Day, will reportedly return to reprise their roles.