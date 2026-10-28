'One Of Them Days' Director Tapped For Ice Cube's 'Last Friday' Film

The first Friday film arrived in theaters in 1995. Ice Cube wrote the script alongside DJ Pooh, while F. Gary Gray directed the film. Cube starred in the movie along with Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Regina King, and the late John Witherspoon. The comedy film became a hit and inspired two sequels, Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002). The film also spawned an animated series that ran on MTV2.



Lamont got his start in the music industry making music videos with Big Sean, including “I Don’t F**K With You,” “Twenty88,” and “On Up.” He made his directorial debut last year with One Of Them Days, which grossed more than $51 million worldwide and was No. 1 on Netflix.



As of this report, a release date has not been revealed, but it's due to arrive in theaters next year. Chris Tucker, who played "Smokey," and Mike Epps, who portrayed Craig's cousin, Day Day, will reportedly return to reprise their roles.