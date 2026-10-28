Pineapple Express Could Dump Heavy Rain On Halloween

An atmospheric river known as the "Pineapple Express" is expected to bring heavy rain to the Southwest this Halloween, potentially causing flash flooding in several states. The tropical moisture could impact Arizona, Utah, southern Nevada, and parts of New Mexico, Colorado, and Southern California. Forecasters warn of rising rivers and debris flows this weekend and early next week, particularly in areas already saturated by recent heavy rains, such as Phoenix, Flagstaff, and parts of New Mexico.

The Pineapple Express, named for its moisture plume stretching from Hawaii, is anticipated to bring significant rainfall, with flash flooding a major concern. According to ABC27, the atmospheric river is expected to cause "a significant threat to the safety" of residents in affected areas. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for potential flooding and mudslides, especially in regions with recent heavy rainfall.

In the Four Corners region, severe flooding has already led to evacuations and road closures. Chronicle Online reports that hundreds of people in Farmington, New Mexico, were told to evacuate due to rising waters. The Navajo Nation has also braced for floodwaters, with Deputy Police Chief Donnie Kee urging residents to prepare for evacuations.

The recent rains have saturated the ground, making widespread flooding more likely. NEPM highlights that the flooding comes after a period of extreme weather, including baseball-sized hail and a possible tornado in Arizona. The region's mountainous and desert terrain is naturally prone to flash flooding, and the recent moisture from Pacific tropical systems has exacerbated the situation.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and heed any evacuation orders or warnings from local authorities as the Pineapple Express approaches.