Poll Shows 50% Support For Democratic Socialist Candidates

A recent poll by The Economist and YouGov reveals that half of American voters would support a democratic socialist candidate. The survey, conducted from October 23 to 26, found that 50% of respondents are open to voting for a democratic socialist, while 41% are opposed, and 9% remain unsure. This poll comes as democratic socialists gain traction in the current election cycle, with notable primary victories across the country.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist elected last year, has significantly impacted the national political scene. His influence is evident as two candidates he endorsed won their congressional primaries in New York in June. Additionally, a democratic socialist is poised to become the next mayor of Washington, D.C., and another candidate is advancing to the November mayoral runoff in Los Angeles.

The Democratic Socialists of America, a key group in the movement, describes democratic socialism as a system where "ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society." They advocate for the collective ownership of essential economic drivers.

The poll also highlighted the popularity of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a prominent democratic socialist, with 49% of respondents viewing him favorably. The Economist/YouGov poll included 1,440 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, according to The Hill.