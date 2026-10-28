Public Discord Servers To Appear In Google Searches

Starting November 16, public Discord servers will become visible in Google search results, allowing users to find discussions without needing a Discord account. According to Game News Plus, this change aims to help communities like indie game developers and content creators grow by making their discussions more accessible.

Discord will create public server webpages that include summaries of discussions. While public servers have been searchable within the Discord app, this required users to have an account. Now, these pages will be indexed by search engines, making them easier to find.

Server owners can opt out of having their servers appear in search engines. Y Combinator notes that this feature will not affect private servers, direct messages, or private channels. Only eligible content from public channels in Discoverable Servers will be included.

The rollout of individual message visibility is scheduled to begin in mid-December. Users can control their message visibility through their account settings, with different default settings depending on the region. Discord assures that usernames and avatars will not appear beside published messages.