Rays Look To Force World Series Game Six

The Tampa Bay Rays are aiming to extend the World Series to a sixth game as they host the Milwaukee Brewers for Game 5 tonight. The Rays secured a dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 4, thanks to a 12th-inning rally that kept their championship hopes alive. Ben Williamson hit a pinch-hit, walk-off single, allowing the Rays to avoid a sweep by the Brewers, who lead the series 3-1.

In the top of the 12th inning, Brewers rookie Cooper Pratt hit a home run, putting Milwaukee ahead 3-2. However, the Rays responded in the bottom half. According to Bay News 9, a throwing error by Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz allowed Junior Caminero to reach base, setting the stage for Jonny DeLuca and Williamson to drive in the winning runs.

The Brewers, seeking their first World Series title, remain confident with presumptive NL Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski set to pitch in Game 5. Meanwhile, the Rays have yet to announce their starting pitcher, as Nick Martinez was used in relief during Game 4.

Game 5 will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Rays hope to become only the second team in MLB history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series, a feat last achieved by the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS.