RFK Jr. Criticized For Remarks On Arab Contributions

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, is facing backlash for comments made during a campaign event in Michigan. At the event, where Republican Mike Rogers is running against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for the U.S. Senate, Kennedy claimed that Arabs do not produce science or literature and have not won major international awards. These remarks have been widely criticized as inaccurate and offensive.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations described Kennedy's comments as "a textbook display of unvarnished racism and bigotry." They pointed out that Arabs have indeed won prestigious awards like the Nobel Prize. Egyptian scientist Ahmed Zewail won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1999, and Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988.

Kennedy's remarks have drawn criticism from various groups, including civil rights organizations and healthcare advocates. According to The Times of Israel, these comments are seen as contributing to a climate of hostility against Muslims and Arabs in the U.S.

The controversy comes amid a heated Senate race in Michigan, where El-Sayed, who is Muslim and the son of Egyptian immigrants, has faced unfounded allegations of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has publicly disavowed any connection to the group.

Kennedy's statements have also been criticized by Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who emphasized the need to pay attention to efforts to delegitimize Muslim Americans. The Yahoo News report highlights that Kennedy's comments have sparked a broader discussion about the rhetoric used against minority communities during the ongoing midterm election campaign.