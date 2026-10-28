School Shooting Plot Foiled After FBI Finds Social Media Post

Authorities say a planned school shooting in Canton, Georgia, was stopped after the FBI discovered threatening posts on social media and alerted local law enforcement. According to the Canton Police Department, three people—including two minors—have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police announced on Tuesday (October 27) that they had foiled a plot targeting Cherokee High School. The suspects are identified as Shane Keith Taylor, 17, of Metter, Georgia; Michael Brandon Terry, 21, of Chatsworth, California; and a third unnamed minor from Canton, Georgia. The investigation began on October 19 after the FBI flagged the social media threats and notified the Cherokee County School District Police, who then contacted the Canton Police Department.

Detectives arrested the unnamed minor on October 20, charging them with conspiracy to commit murder and disruption or interference with the operation of public schools. On October 23, police arrested Taylor and Terry. Taylor was transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, while Terry is awaiting transport to Georgia.

Investigators seized firearms, ammunition, and electronic devices as evidence. Police said they are withholding some details—including the juvenile’s identity and certain evidence—to protect the integrity of the investigation and comply with legal requirements.

The unnamed minor was formerly enrolled at Cherokee High School. Police have stated there is no ongoing threat to Cherokee High School or any other Cherokee County school.

Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell said, "The safety of our students and school staff is a top priority, and we take every threat seriously." He also expressed appreciation for the quick work of law enforcement partners and detectives.

Cherokee County School District Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis addressed families in a video statement, saying, "I come to you tonight not only as the superintendent, but also as a mom, and the mere thought of a school threat, let alone hearing of an alleged conspiracy to carry one out, is honestly devastating." She added, "But when I put my head down tonight, what I do know is that CCSD is a district of safe schools."

The investigation remains active, and police encourage anyone with information to contact the Canton Police Department or submit a tip to the FBI. Authorities also urged parents to teach their children the importance of reporting threats.