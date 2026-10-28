Sen. Murkowski Backs Democrat Kreiss-Tomkins For Alaska Governor

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has endorsed Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins for governor of Alaska, crossing party lines in a closely watched race. Murkowski praised Kreiss-Tomkins for his bipartisan approach, stating that Alaska needs a governor who can work with all lawmakers and find common ground. She emphasized the importance of having a leader willing to collaborate with the legislature to ensure success for the state.

Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state lawmaker from Sitka, is leading a four-way race to replace term-limited Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy. According to a September poll, Kreiss-Tomkins holds 40% of the vote, ahead of his Republican opponents, Bernadette Wilson, Dave Bronson, and Treg Taylor. Wilson has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who has urged the other Republican candidates to drop out to avoid splitting the vote.

Murkowski's endorsement of Kreiss-Tomkins is not her first break from party lines. She has previously supported Democrat Mary Peltola for the U.S. House and did not vote for Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. Murkowski has faced criticism from Trump, who has called her one of the worst members of the Senate and criticized her support for ranked-choice voting.

Kreiss-Tomkins has made bipartisan cooperation a key part of his campaign, pledging to include Republicans and independents in his cabinet. "I'm honored to have Senator Murkowski's support," Kreiss-Tomkins said, emphasizing the need for a government that can work through disagreements and make progress on important issues.

Alaska's News Source and Alaska Public Media reported on Murkowski's endorsement, highlighting the senator's history of bipartisan support and the potential impact on the governor's race.