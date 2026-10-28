Senator Whitehouse Tips DOJ On Alleged Homan Bribe

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has submitted a tip to the Department of Justice (DOJ) under its new Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, urging an investigation into White House Border Czar Tom Homan for alleged fraud. The Rhode Island Democrat claims Homan accepted a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents in a sting operation, as reported by The Washington Times.

The whistleblower program, recently launched by President Trump, offers a 1% commission for reporting fraudulent activities. Whitehouse, however, has stated he will forgo the reward money in this case. He has been vocal about the allegations against Homan, even confronting senior government officials during Senate hearings.

The controversy stems from an undercover FBI operation in 2024, where Homan was allegedly recorded accepting cash to help agents posing as business executives win government contracts. The investigation stalled after President Trump appointed Homan as the border czar, and the case was officially closed seven months ago, according to MS NOW.

Despite the closure, Democratic senators, including Jacky Rosen, Richard Blumenthal, and Adam Schiff, have continued to push for a thorough investigation. They filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the DOJ's Criminal Division, seeking details about the case. However, the DOJ denied their request for expedited processing, stating that the matter does not meet the criteria for "widespread and exceptional media interest."

Whitehouse, Blumenthal, and Schiff have challenged the DOJ's decision, arguing that the controversy raises questions about government integrity and affects public confidence. They believe the law supports their call for an expedited review and are considering further action if the DOJ continues to resist.

In response to the allegations, Homan has denied any wrongdoing. In an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, he stated he "did nothing illegal," but avoided directly addressing whether he accepted the cash. The White House has not released any case files or FBI recordings related to the operation, leaving many questions unanswered.