Study: 75% Of NFL Players Who Died Had CTE

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that 75% of former NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). This is the highest estimation to date, according to The Boston Globe. The study examined over 2,360 former players, including 396 who donated their brains for research.

The research, led by Dr. Yorghos Tripodis from Boston University's CTE Center, aimed to provide a clearer estimate of CTE prevalence among former professional football players. The study combined data from the UNITE Brain Bank with national death records, as reported by CNN.

The study found that 93% of the donated brains had signs of CTE, and researchers adjusted for potential bias by considering who was most likely to donate their brains. The study estimated that 27% of the players had dementia, which could be linked to CTE, NBC News reported.

CTE is linked to repetitive head impacts, common in contact sports like football. The disease can only be definitively diagnosed posthumously, and symptoms can include memory loss, depression, and mood swings. The NFL has implemented measures to reduce high-impact hits, such as redesigned helmets and new rules.

Dr. Julian Bailes, chair of neurosurgery at Endeavor Health, explained that repeated head impacts can lead to the buildup of tau proteins in the brain, causing structural damage. He emphasized the importance of prevention and further research into diagnosing CTE in living patients.

The NFL stated it "continuously strives to make the game of football safer" and encourages former players to utilize available resources for their health.