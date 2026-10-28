U.S. To Grant Visas To Flávio Bolsonaro And Family

The United States will issue visas to Flávio Bolsonaro, the defeated Brazilian presidential candidate, and his family, following his election loss to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This decision comes amid reports that Bolsonaro left Brazil after losing Sunday's runoff election, according to NewsCord.

Bolsonaro is under investigation for alleged corruption, money laundering, and currency evasion. The Brazilian Supreme Court ordered him to surrender his passports, but he failed to comply, leading authorities to cancel them and impose a travel ban. Brazilian police are investigating whether Bolsonaro left the country via Argentina to reach the United States.

A senior U.S. State Department official confirmed that the State Department will allow Bolsonaro and his family entry into the U.S. CNN reported that President Donald Trump approved Bolsonaro's entry into the country. However, it remains unclear whether Trump and Bolsonaro spoke directly before his departure.

Bolsonaro's departure has sparked controversy in Brazil. President Lula criticized Bolsonaro's actions, calling it "shameful" and suggesting that he should have stayed to face his accusers in court. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's Liberal Party initially refused to concede the election results but later recognized them.

The Brazilian Federal Police continue to investigate Bolsonaro's movements, and there is speculation about his whereabouts. Argentine authorities have stated that there is no record of Bolsonaro entering their country through any border crossing, as reported by Reuters.