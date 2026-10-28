Walmart Rolls Out Cheaper Thanksgiving Meal Basket Nationwide

Walmart is offering a more affordable Thanksgiving Meal Basket this year, lowering the price to $35 and including more food options for families across the country. The company announced that the Holiday Meal Basket will feed up to 10 people and now comes with 26 items, which is an 18 percent increase in products compared to last year.

According to KKCO 11 News, the basket features a Butterball turkey priced at 97 cents per pound—its lowest price since 2019—alongside classic brands such as Stove Top, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy. The meal deal is designed to help families celebrate Thanksgiving without stretching their budgets.

The offer is available both online and in Walmart stores, with customers able to pick up their meal baskets or have them delivered to their homes in as little as one hour. Walmart’s president and CEO, John Furner, said, "We know every dollar and minute counts—which is why we are offering a low-priced, one-click Thanksgiving Meal Basket featuring iconic brands like Butterball and Stove Top alongside trusted Walmart private brand items," as reported by TrendHunter.

Walmart also announced other holiday meal options this season, including gluten-free, balanced, and prime rib meal baskets. The company has committed to keeping these deals available through Christmas Eve, and customers can order until December 25.

The Thanksgiving Meal Basket has become a holiday staple since its launch in 2022, helping families save money while enjoying traditional favorites, according to WIBW.