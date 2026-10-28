Wendy's Shares Surge 15% Amid Buyout Offer From Peltz

Wendy's shares jumped 15% on Wednesday after Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management made an offer to take the fast-food chain private. The offer, reported by the Financial Times, includes a cash bid of $7.35 per share, nearly 19% above Tuesday's closing price. Trian, which already owns more than 16% of Wendy's, is reportedly backed by a consortium of investors, including UAE-based BlueFive Capital.

The bid comes as Wendy's faces challenges such as rising beef prices, weaker customer traffic, and increased competition, leading to the closure of hundreds of underperforming restaurants. Trian believes that taking Wendy's private would provide the best path forward for the company.

According to Reuters, Wendy's has announced a new $500 million share buyback plan and doubled its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share. The company stated that it looks forward to continuing its partnership with Trian and is pleased with Trian's confidence in its growth strategy.

While Trian's offer has sparked interest, sources cited by the Financial Times indicate that the timeline for the bid "could shift," and there is no guarantee the deal will materialize. Wendy's has not commented on the offer, stating only that it will "thoroughly review any proposal submitted by Trian consistent with its fiduciary duties."