Actress Among First High-Profile Medically Assisted Deaths

Barbara Barrie, a 95-year-old Oscar-nominated actress, has died by medical assistance at her New York City home, as confirmed by her agent Gary Gersh. Barrie, who was best known for her role in the 1979 movie "Breaking Away," had terminal cancer and was an advocate for the New York State Medical Aid in Dying law. The law, which allows terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to obtain a self-administered prescription medication to end their lives, took effect in August 2026.

Barrie's daughter, Jane Harnick, shared that her mother had always supported the right to die on one's own terms. "Her whole life, even before she was ill with anything, she always said, ‘When the time comes, I want to just take something and go to sleep,’" Harnick said in an interview with NBC News. Harnick emphasized that Barrie did not want her family to watch her suffer and was grateful to have the option to end her life as she wished.

Barrie was also living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease that causes breathing issues and fatigue, according to The New York Times. Despite her health challenges, Barrie lived a full life and was ready to say goodbye, her daughter noted.

In addition to her Oscar nomination, Barrie was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the original production of "Company" and received Emmy nominations for her roles in "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Her other notable works included the TV series "Barney Miller" and films like "Private Benjamin."

The New York State Medical Aid in Dying law is similar to laws in 11 other states and Washington, DC, which allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with dignity. While the practice has its advocates, it also faces opposition from some religious groups and individuals who argue it conflicts with their beliefs.