Ashanti & Nelly Dispel Misconceptions About Who Changes Their Son's Diapers

“He actually changed his very first diaper," Ashanti added. "We slept in the hospital room when he was born. He popped up first to change the diapers.”



Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their first son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024. Their son was born a year after the couple got married. The two artists reunited in late 2022 after spending nearly a decade apart. They first started dating in 2003 and split in 2013. Soon after KK was born, Ashanti and Nelly let the cameras roll as they embarked on their journey as parents together. Their reality series "follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers."



Although KK is Ashanti's first child, Nelly has two older biological children from a previous relationship, and serves as legal guardian for his niece and nephew after his sister passed away following a battle with leukemia in 2005.



Watch the entire conversation on Netflix and see more clips from the interview below.

