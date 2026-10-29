Bears Acquire Veteran DT Simmons In Blockbuster Trade

The Chicago Bears have made a significant move by acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. The trade involves the Bears sending first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028, along with a fourth-round pick in 2027, to the Titans. In return, Chicago will receive Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Simmons, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been a dominant force on the field. Last season, he set a career high with 11 sacks. This year, through seven games, he has recorded four sacks, 38 total tackles, and one forced fumble. The 29-year-old signed a three-year, $105.8 million contract extension with the Titans in June, with $100 million guaranteed.

The Bears, currently with a 5-2 record, have won four of their last five games and are in second place in the NFC North. Their defense has been strong, allowing the eighth-fewest total yards and recording the fifth-most sacks in the league.

Despite Simmons' recent contract extension, his name had been circulating in trade rumors ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline. According to Yahoo Sports, Simmons had not expected to be traded and was surprised by the sudden change.

The Titans, who are in the midst of a rebuild, decided to part ways with Simmons to acquire valuable draft capital. This move aligns with their strategy to build for the future, as noted by The Sporting News.