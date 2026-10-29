Bears Near Deal For New Stadium In Arlington Heights

The Chicago Bears are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Illinois, after months of considering a move to Indiana. According to Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago Business, the team is nearing an agreement with officials that would keep them in Illinois. The Illinois legislature could vote on the necessary bill as early as November.

The proposed legislation would allow a municipality to form an authority to own and operate the stadium, exempting it from property taxes. However, Illinois taxpayers would be responsible for funding new roads and infrastructure surrounding the facility, ChiCitySports reports.

The Bears had previously focused on potential sites in Hammond, Indiana, but recent developments suggest a shift back to Illinois. Indiana Governor Mike Braun mentioned ongoing communication with the Bears, but noted that progress has been slow. "We’re doing a lot of the due diligence, especially when it comes to finding more real estate, and helping them do it," Braun said, according to WTHI-TV.

The involvement of Bears minority owner Pat Ryan and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly helped advance the negotiations in Illinois. Despite earlier statements from Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren that Hammond was the team's "sole focus," the current situation indicates a strong possibility of the Bears staying in their home state, as noted by NBC Sports.