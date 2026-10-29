Bodies Of Missing College Students Found On Colorado Mountain

The bodies of two missing Colorado Mountain College students, Kaden Matsuda, 19, and Jackson Donlon, 20, were found on West Apostle Mountain in Chaffee County, Colorado, after an extensive search following a heavy snowstorm. The students were reported missing on Monday (October 26) after failing to return from a hiking trip in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Roughly 60 search and rescue volunteers from multiple counties, along with helicopters, drones, and canine teams, participated in the search. The students’ bodies were located about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (October 28) in a basin on West Apostle Mountain, near each other, as stated by authorities.

Investigators believe the students arrived at the trailhead on Friday, set up camp, and began their hike the next day, when a snowstorm dropped up to two feet of snow on parts of the mountain. Searchers found their tent near Lake Ann, collapsed under the snow, with some gear still inside. Their advanced climbing equipment was missing from the tent and their dorm rooms, suggesting they left prepared for a technical climb. Food remains in the tent showed they had eaten before setting out.

Authorities found what appeared to be human footprints partially buried in snow near the tent. Another set of tracks leading toward a nearby trailhead were investigated but believed to belong to a hunter. At least one of the men was believed to be wearing an avalanche beacon, and search teams used beacon-detection technology during the search, but the device was not found in his dorm room.

Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich said, "Our heart aches for Kaden and Jackson’s family and friends. We are very proud of our team’s efforts to find them before this weekend’s coming storm. Although this is a gut punch, our prayers were answered that we would find Kaden and Jackson, allowing some closure for the family. We ask that everyone give time and distance to family members and friends as they mourn their loss."

Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death remains under investigation pending autopsies. The authorities delayed announcing the discovery to allow notification of the families. Recovery of the bodies was postponed due to gusty winds affecting helicopter crews, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing in partnership with the Chaffee County Coroner’s Office, and officials are seeking additional information, including data from the students’ phones and apps, to determine what led to the tragedy.