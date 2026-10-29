California Considers Mileage Tax For Road Repairs

California drivers might soon face a tax for every mile they drive, as gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra considers a mileage-based fee to fund road repairs. Becerra, a Democrat and former California attorney general, stated that "everything should be on the table" to maintain roads and bridges, according to the New York Post.

Becerra argues that electric vehicle owners should contribute to road maintenance, even though they don't pay gas taxes. "Should people who drive electric vehicles, who don't need gas, pay for those roads to be repaired as well? Absolutely," he said in an interview with KCRA.

Republican Assemblyman Carl DeMaio warns that a mileage tax could cost drivers between 6 and 9 cents per mile, potentially adding $900 annually for those driving 15,000 miles. DeMaio criticizes the proposal, arguing that California already has high living costs and that the tax would disproportionately affect long-distance commuters.

The state has been studying mileage-based fees as a replacement for the gas tax, with a final report due by the end of the year. California's current reliance on gas taxes is challenged by the increasing number of electric vehicles, which pay less in fuel taxes. The Hoodline reports that the state's Road Charge Collection Pilot tested a per-mile fee system to address this issue.

Becerra's comments have sparked criticism from his Republican opponent, Steve Hilton, who accuses Democrats of burdening working families. Hilton promises to veto any mileage tax if elected, as reported by the New York Post.