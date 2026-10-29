Cop Accused Of Living In Home Of Dead Man He Discovered During Welfare Check

A Florida police officer has resigned after being accused of using a deceased man's identity to take over his home, according to officials in Lauderhill. Brian Sguros, 35, stepped down from his position at the Lauderhill Police Department on Tuesday, October 27, following an internal affairs investigation and the launch of felony criminal charges stemming from his involvement with a property on Northwest 12th Street.

Sguros was arrested on October 20 on five felony counts, including official misconduct and criminal use of a deceased person’s identification information. The investigation began after a complaint was filed regarding the property Sguros allegedly took control of after responding to a welfare check at the home of 71-year-old Dennis Ionis West in July 2022.

Internal records show Sguros had previously been disciplined for issues related to his response to 911 calls and handling of evidence. The Sun Sentinel reports that Sguros was involved in four separate internal reviews over his five years at the department, including a suspension without pay and a 90-day Performance Improvement Plan.

An arrest affidavit cited by WFTV details how Sguros and another officer found West dead of natural causes during the welfare check. Sguros then allegedly told the Medical Examiner’s Office he was West’s friend and that West had no family, even though court records show there were surviving relatives.

Over the next two years, Sguros is accused of personally paying property taxes and utility bills, using West’s name on city documents, and forging signatures to obtain permits for home repairs. Authorities allege Sguros used law enforcement databases without authorization to access West’s personal information. Investigators say his actions made it appear West was still alive and the home remained occupied, while the legal heirs were unaware of the situation until probate proceedings began.

Sguros has claimed in court filings that he spent more than $214,000 of his own money on renovations to the home and acted to protect the property from becoming a nuisance or target for crime. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

City officials said they acted quickly upon learning of the allegations. Lauderhill City Manager Kennie Hobbs Jr. noted, “The public’s trust in our Police Department is imperative to the City of Lauderhill. Our residents deserve a police department they can call on with complete confidence.”

Sguros’ resignation became effective immediately, and he was ordered to return all department-issued equipment. He has since posted bond and is awaiting further proceedings, with his civil lawsuit over renovation costs still pending.