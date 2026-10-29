Cornell Faculty Moves Forward With No Confidence Vote

Faculty at Cornell University is advancing with a vote of no confidence in the school's leadership, following dissatisfaction with how the administration handled a 2024 sexual assault case involving the Chi Phi fraternity. The vote, which is set to open on Friday (October 31) and run through November 6, comes after a contentious Faculty Senate meeting on Wednesday (October 28) that lasted longer than expected. Michael Kotlikoff, Cornell's president, was not present at the meeting.

The no-confidence resolution stems from allegations by a former student, identified as Jane Doe, who claims she was gang raped at the fraternity house after being coerced into taking drugs. The faculty's decision to proceed with the vote follows a rejected motion to delay it until after an independent review by Sally Yates is completed, as reported by The Cornell Sun.

During the meeting, faculty members expressed their frustration with the administration's response to the allegations. Prof. Paul Ortiz, a lead sponsor of the resolution, described the administration's handling as an "institutional failure" and urged immediate action. Meanwhile, Prof. Inna Zakharevich proposed delaying the vote, arguing that a decision should be based on comprehensive evidence.

The vote of no confidence, while largely symbolic, could influence the university's trustees, who have the authority to decide on leadership changes. The Associated Press reported that Kotlikoff acknowledged missteps in handling the case but defended his leadership, citing the need for cultural changes and reforms.

The debate over the vote has highlighted divisions among faculty, with some advocating for immediate action and others calling for patience until the independent investigation is complete. The resolution does not explicitly call for Kotlikoff's resignation but expresses a lack of confidence in the administration's ability to address sexual assault on campus.