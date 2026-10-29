Cuban Diplomat Expelled After UN Row

The United States has expelled Cuban diplomat Richard Tur de la Concepcion following a heated exchange at the United Nations. The incident occurred during a debate over the U.S. embargo on Cuba, where U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez engaged in a shouting match. According to The Wall Street Journal, the confrontation escalated when Tur de la Concepcion pushed away the phone of an American diplomat who was filming the exchange.

Waltz, who argued against the annual resolution condemning the U.S. embargo, accused the Cuban government of corruption and oppression. Rodriguez interrupted, calling Waltz a liar, which led to further tensions. The Times reported that Waltz asserted his authority, stating, "This is America. Back up. I’m the representative of the United States of America."

Following the altercation, Waltz announced that Tur de la Concepcion would be sent back to Cuba. He told Fox News, "He’s gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours." The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Cuba, as the UN is set to vote on the resolution condemning the embargo. For the past 34 years, this resolution has received overwhelming support from member states.