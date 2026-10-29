DoorDash Acquires Instacart In $17 Billion Deal

Delivery giant DoorDash has agreed to acquire grocery service Instacart for $17 billion, combining two major players in the delivery industry. This acquisition will allow DoorDash users to order groceries and items from over 50,000 additional retailers, as reported by Reuters.

The deal, which is expected to close in late 2027 or early 2028, will see DoorDash maintaining the Instacart brand and its technology. Until then, both companies will continue to operate independently. The Washington Post notes that this acquisition marks DoorDash's largest move into the grocery sector, following a 2025 partnership with Kroger-owned grocery stores.

Instacart's board of directors has unanimously approved the acquisition, according to the New York Post. The deal values Instacart at $65 per share, an 11% premium over its closing price prior to the announcement.

DoorDash reported nearly 1 billion orders in the third quarter of 2026, a 28% increase from the previous year, while Instacart reported 91.4 million orders, up 10% from the third quarter of 2025. This merger comes amid increasing competition from companies like Amazon and Walmart, which have expanded their grocery delivery services.