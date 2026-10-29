Economy Sees Third Quarter Boom

The United States economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.4% over the third quarter, according to a report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis released on Thursday. This growth outpaced the 2.5% rate recorded in the first quarter and the 2.2% in the second quarter, marking the largest GDP growth in a year. ABC News noted that the economy has shown resilience despite rising inflation and a key long-term Treasury rate increase.

The growth was driven by robust consumer spending and significant investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Many large companies have invested heavily in the chips and data centers necessary for AI, contributing to the economic boost. ABC6 On Your Side reported that this surge in AI spending has been a major factor in recent quarters.

However, inflation remains a concern, with the September personal consumption expenditures price index showing a 3.6% year-over-year increase. This is above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, according to Reuters. The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged for now but may consider a rate hike in December to address inflation concerns.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh expressed optimism about the economy's performance but acknowledged the challenges posed by inflation. "Economic activity is expanding at a strong pace," Warsh said, as reported by ABC News. The Fed's dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment means it must balance inflation control with maintaining a healthy job market.

The economic outlook remains positive, with continued business investment and consumer spending expected to sustain growth into 2027. However, the potential for further interest rate hikes could impact this trajectory, as policymakers aim to keep inflation in check.