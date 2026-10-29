FDA Proposes Major Update To Infant Formula Nutrient Standards

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is moving forward with a proposed rule to update nutrient requirements for infant formula sold in the United States. According to NBC News, the proposed rule marks the first phase of a three-part plan to review and potentially modify standards for 30 nutrients currently required in infant formula, representing what the agency says would be the biggest update in nearly 30 years.

According to Bloomberg Law, the FDA’s proposal cleared a key White House review on Wednesday, paving the way for its public release as soon as Thursday (October 29). The review process at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget was completed in about two weeks. The update follows a comprehensive review of infant formula nutrient standards that began under President Donald Trump’s administration in 2025.

While the exact changes included in the new proposal have not been disclosed, the move signals a significant shift in how infant formula is regulated and may affect the ingredients and nutritional profiles of products marketed to families in the United States.

As the FDA prepares for the public release of the proposed rule, industry stakeholders and consumer groups are expected to review and comment on the potential changes. The agency’s plan to modernize infant formula standards comes at a time of increased focus on food safety, nutrition, and innovation in the broader food and nutrition sector.

The FDA’s proposed rule on infant formula is expected to undergo public comment before any final changes are implemented, with further phases of the nutrient standards review still to come.