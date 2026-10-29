Gracie Abrams Drops New Song Off 'Daughter From Hell' Deluxe Album

Gracie Abrams is extending her newest era with a deluxe version of her latest album Daughter from Hell.

On Thursday (October 29), Abrams shared her brand new song "Here You Come, There You Go," the first of five new tracks to be featured on her new Daughter from Hell deluxe album. The project drops November 20, which she said is "just in time" for her upcoming The Look at My Life Tour, which kicks off in December and runs through March 2027.

The "Look at My Life" singer also shared a new cover for the deluxe album, an artistic red-hued image of her staring into a mirror. The back cover features another angle and includes the "Here You Come, There You Go" alongside the original 16 tracks as well as other new songs "Lost In It," "Crazy Girl," "Love Letter" and "Out of Nowhere."