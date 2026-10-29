J. Cole Addresses His Past Retirement Plans: ‘Not Using That Word’

By Tony M. Centeno

October 29, 2026

J. Cole
Photo: Getty Images

After teasing his "fall-off" for years, it looks like J. Cole isn't going anywhere yet.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was asked about his retirement plans during a conversation with GQ's Frazier Tharpe and his mentor, Mark Pitts, on Wednesday, October 28. Cole had been teasing his exit from the rap game following his long-awaited album The Fall-Off. But after the success of "The Fall-Off Tour," the 41-year-old lyricist seemed to change his mind about retiring.

"I’m not gon’ use that word," Cole explained. "After this tour right here? Come on man, this is crazy. Nah, I’m not using that word at all. I’m not using that word.”

"When I was making that album, I was making it like, ‘Damn, this is going to be my last s**t,'" he continued. "Luckily, by the time I got to actually finishing the album, because of circumstances... it’s like, ‘Nah, I’ll never say I’m going to retire.’ I don’t know when the next thing is going to happen, but I’m definitely not going to say no.”

Before he hit the road, J. Cole was adamant about taking his final bow. During an AMA he held on his website earlier this year, Cole said, "I have no interest in making more 'J. Cole' albums, but my passion and excitement right now is in producing. I will write. I will record when it hits me. Release new music if the spirit says to do so. But The Fall-Off is a project I won't try to top."

Cole fans know there's still one project he hasn't dropped yet. It's A Boy is a mixtape Cole has been teasing for the past six years. He originally planned to drop it before The Fall-Off, however, fans received his four-track EP Birthday Blizzard '26 instead. A fan asked if It's A Boy was scrapped during the AMA, and Cole gave him the update fans have been waiting on.

"No it's not scrapped," he replied. "It will release. We almost put it out before the album, but with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it's a lot of music to process."

Watch the entire conversation below.

J. Cole
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