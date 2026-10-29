Jake Paul To Return To Ring On Christmas Eve

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring on Christmas Eve in Dubai, marking his first fight since suffering a broken jaw nearly a year ago. The 29-year-old influencer-turned-fighter announced his comeback today, though his opponent has yet to be determined. Paul expressed interest in facing former boxing champions like Canelo Alvarez and Deontay Wilder, as well as MMA stars such as Conor McGregor and Darren Till.

Paul's last fight ended in a sixth-round knockout by Anthony Joshua in Miami, which resulted in multiple surgeries to repair his jaw. "I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face," Paul said in a statement. "I'm hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I'm returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey," he added, as reported by ESPN.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by Nakisa Bidarian, announced the event and is finalizing an opponent for Paul's return. Bidarian noted, "Jake Paul has spent his career challenging what people think is possible. Twelve months ago he suffered a double broken jaw against a two-time heavyweight world champion and since then, many have doubted his desire or need to return to boxing. Well, he is back, and that tells you everything about the competitor Jake Paul is and how much he loves this sport."

Paul's return is highly anticipated, with fans eager to see who he will face in the ring. His comeback fight is expected to draw a large audience, continuing his reputation as a major draw in combat sports.