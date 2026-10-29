JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Will Work With 3-Year-Old Nevada Pierre: 'Keep Being Great!'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 29, 2026
JAY-Z's Roc Nation Sports wants to help make Nevada Pierre a soccer star after the three-year-old and his family were asked by police to leave a kids' soccer game.
According to The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and his sports agency have pledged to work with Nevada Pierre and his family. They plan to send Pierre and his parents, Martasia Griffin and Don Pierre, to Roc Nation Sports' division in Spain this December, where he'll interact with internationally known players and receive the influential athletic experience he deserves. The opportunity falls in line with his parents' plans to relocate to Spain to give young Nevada everything he needs to excel in soccer.
🚨EXCLUSIVE: I’m told Jay-Z & Roc Nation have Committed to sending Nevada, the 3 yr old Soccer phenom who had Police called to his Soccer Game to remove him & his family, to Spain in December & plan to make the trip an impactful athletic experience.— BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) October 28, 2026
I’m told they’ll work with… pic.twitter.com/m6Z2SpFP30
Little Nevada's expert soccer skills went viral earlier this week for all the wrong reasons. The toddler played in a game with kids as old as five at I9 Sports' youth soccer program. During the game, league director Thomas Hayes swapped Nevada out amid disagreements among some parents over rotations. The confrontations between parents got so severe that Hayes called 911.
Hayes acknowledged Nevada's talent to police, but alleged the child had been pushing other players. Hayes said another confrontation went down after he asked referees to remind Nevada not to push other children. He claimed the parents created a "big scene" and asked police to remove them from the property. Martasia Griffin refuted the accusation by sharing footage of her son playing during the game.
"They're mad at my son because he actually plays soccer," she reportedly told police. "So, I'm a little confused and I'm a little like, baffled because I signed my kids up for soccer."
The Winter Park Police Department confirmed that league officials asked the family to leave and offered a refund of their $300 fee. They also emphasized that the disagreement was a civil matter. Since the video of Nevada went viral, the young athlete has garnered support from soccer icons like former U.S. men’s national team player Eddie Johnson. He previously offered to train Nevada at his facility in Orlando.