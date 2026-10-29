JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Will Work With 3-Year-Old Nevada Pierre: 'Keep Being Great!'

Little Nevada's expert soccer skills went viral earlier this week for all the wrong reasons. The toddler played in a game with kids as old as five at I9 Sports' youth soccer program. During the game, league director Thomas Hayes swapped Nevada out amid disagreements among some parents over rotations. The confrontations between parents got so severe that Hayes called 911.



Hayes acknowledged Nevada's talent to police, but alleged the child had been pushing other players. Hayes said another confrontation went down after he asked referees to remind Nevada not to push other children. He claimed the parents created a "big scene" and asked police to remove them from the property. Martasia Griffin refuted the accusation by sharing footage of her son playing during the game.



"They're mad at my son because he actually plays soccer," she reportedly told police. "So, I'm a little confused and I'm a little like, baffled because I signed my kids up for soccer."



The Winter Park Police Department confirmed that league officials asked the family to leave and offered a refund of their $300 fee. They also emphasized that the disagreement was a civil matter. Since the video of Nevada went viral, the young athlete has garnered support from soccer icons like former U.S. men’s national team player Eddie Johnson. He previously offered to train Nevada at his facility in Orlando.