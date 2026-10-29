Jennifer Lopez Explains How Her Twins Leaving For College Inspired Her New Music

Jennifer Lopez is feeling inspired in the studio.

In a new interview with Variety, the "On the Floor" singer, 57, explained how her children leaving for college has had a surprisingly positive impact on her music career as she has more time and energy to focus on writing. Lopez shares 18-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, per People.

"They take up such a big part of your brain for so long, and when they're gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you're facing a life that's totally different now, and you're like, 'What am I going to do with this space and this time?'" she said. "For me, I just went back in the studio. I've written some of the best songs that I've ever written, and I'm really excited."

The Kiss of the Spider Woman star also teased what fans can expect with her new music.

"It's a very happy era album," she said. "It's some of the most joyous, beautiful songs that have just a tad of a tear in them."

While she is finding new inspiration after her kids have left the nest, Lopez is excited for their adventure off at at college. Earlier this year, she shared that she was thrilled for them to experience a new chapter in their life.