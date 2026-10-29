John Stamos' Band Steps In For The Beach Boys After Mike Love's Health Issues

John Stamos and his band, the California Sound, are seemingly stepping in for The Beach Boys at Walt Disney World amid Mike Love’s ongoing health issues.

The Full House star's group is scheduled to perform at EPCOT’s Eat to the Beat Concert Series in November, replacing the legendary rock group. Despite the date being listed on the Disney website, the change has not been officially confirmed.

The news comes weeks after the actor revealed that Love was “facing serious health challenges” ahead of their Oct. 11 performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“Mike is a fighter,” Stamos wrote on Instagram at the time, explaining that Love continued performing despite doctors urging him to focus on his health.

Meanwhile, Love also acknowledged his struggles during the show, telling the audience he had been “going through some health issues for quite a while.”

Stamos has performed with The Beach Boys since 1985 and has shared a close friendship with Love for more than four decades.

The Beach Boys remain scheduled to perform on Nov. 13 in Virginia and May 8, 2027 in Canada.