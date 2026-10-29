Kim Kardashian Reveals The Last Thing Her Father Said To Her Before He Died

Kim Kardashian is recalling a heartfelt moment she shared with her father Robert Kardashian Sr. shortly before his death.

The SKIMS founder, 46, opened up about some of the final moments she had with her father before his death in 2003 following a brief battle with esophageal cancer when speaking with Jonathan Van Meter for his new biography Citizen Kim, including the last words he ever said to her, per E! News.

"The last thing my dad ever said to me was, 'I know you're going to be good — I can see it,'" she said. "'It's as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like.'"

The Kardashians star, who said she will always remember their conversation, explained that her dad was sure she would be successful in her life, though he "didn't go into detail."

"He put his hand on my leg," she said. "I'll never forget it. And I was laying next to him on the couch — this L-shaped couch — and we were kind of squished in this way, watching a movie. And he said, 'You'll be fine.'"

Kim added that her father also encouraged her to help "take care" of her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, all of whom he shared with ex-wife Kris Jenner.