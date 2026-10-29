NY Governor Says Trump Rallies "Poisoning" Nicki Minaj's Mind

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and rapper Nicki Minaj are engaged in a heated exchange over Minaj's support for President Donald Trump. Minaj, who has become an ardent supporter of Trump, called Hochul an "evil woman" on X, urging voters to back Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman.

In response, Hochul suggested that Minaj should spend less time online and avoid Trump rallies, saying, "it's kinda poisoning your mind." The governor's comments came after Minaj criticized Hochul's past remarks about Black children in the Bronx, which have been a point of contention in the ongoing campaign.

Minaj's post on X accused Hochul of being a "vile wicked curse of a woman" and urged Black and Christian voters to reject her in favor of Blakeman. The rapper's support for Trump and other Republicans has grown, despite her previous reluctance to endorse Trump in 2020.

Minaj's involvement in the political debate adds another layer to the campaign as Hochul and Blakeman vie for votes ahead of the November 3 election. Minaj has appeared at Trump rallies, including one in Michigan on October 25, where she reiterated her support for the president.

According to MEAWW, Minaj's recent political activities have sparked discussions about her potential role in the Trump administration, with speculation about her replacing short-lived Press Secretary Katie Zacharia.