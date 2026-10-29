Obama Rallies Democrats In Georgia Ahead Of Midterms

Former President Barack Obama rallied Democrats in Georgia on Wednesday (October 28), campaigning for Senator Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. Speaking to a crowd of 3,500 to 4,000 at the Discovery Center of Clayton County, Obama criticized President Trump and the Republican party, saying, "These are not serious people." He urged voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box, according to The Guardian.

Obama's visit to Georgia is part of a cross-country campaign tour to support Democrats in the final week before the midterm elections. He criticized Trump over rising costs, tariffs, and the war in Iran, emphasizing the importance of affordability for American voters. Obama also addressed accusations of snobbery for referencing the Cheesecake Factory, noting his own experiences as a father.

Senator Ossoff accused Trump of leading "the most corrupt administration of all time," while Bottoms contrasted her candidacy with Republican opponent Rick Jackson, describing him as "out-of-touch." Bottoms highlighted the legacies of civil rights leaders like John Lewis and Coretta Scott King, framing her campaign as a movement for change.

Meanwhile, President Trump campaigned in Ohio, as Republicans make their final push in competitive races. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is also set to campaign in Georgia, joining Ossoff for a three-day campaign swing starting Thursday (October 29).