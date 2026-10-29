Packers Host Panthers On Thursday Night Football

Week Eight of the NFL kicks off with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Packers are looking to recover from a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions. Currently, Green Bay is last in the NFC North with a record of 4-3.

The Panthers, sitting atop the NFC South with a 3-3 record, are also aiming to bounce back after a significant defeat by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are eager to improve their standings in their respective divisions.