Patrick Stewart, Legendary 'Star Trek' & 'X-Men' Actor, Dies At 86

Patrick Stewart, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles both on screen and on the stage, has died. He was 86.

Kelly Bush Novak, a longtime spokesperson for the English actor, confirmed his passing in a statement on Thursday (October 29), sharing that Stewart passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief battle with Alzheimer's and dementia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We announced with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," said Bush Novak. "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."

Born July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, England, Stewart went on to become a legendary of film, television and the theater stage and whose career spanned decades and was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama, per People. He also famously portrayed Professor Charles Xavier, or Professor X, in several X-Men films as well as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise.