Pew Report Challenges Claims Of Religious Revival In U.S.

A new report from the Pew Research Center challenges recent claims of a religious revival in the United States. The study found that religious practice has remained relatively stable since 2020, despite mixed trends among young adults.

According to the report, 34% of U.S. adults attended religious services in person in the past month, while 45% either attended or watched services online. These figures are the highest since Pew began tracking them in July 2020. However, the report highlights mixed signals among young adults, particularly those born between 2004 and 2008, who reported relatively high religious attendance. In contrast, those born between 2000 and 2003 were among the least religious Americans.

The report also found that the youngest men reported greater religious observance than the youngest women, a trend not previously seen in Pew's surveys. However, researchers cautioned that it remains unclear whether this trend will continue.

EWTN News noted that the youngest Republicans attend religious services at higher rates than older Republicans, but younger Democrats also reported higher levels of attendance than older ones. This suggests that the trend is not limited to one political group.

The Religion Unplugged report emphasized that while the youngest adults show high rates of attendance, their overall religious commitment remains less distinctive. The findings suggest that the notion of a broad-based religious revival among young Americans remains unproven.