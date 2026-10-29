Possible Dwarf Planet Spotted Beyond Neptune

Astronomers have identified a potential new dwarf planet, provisionally named 2026 ED138, beyond Neptune. This discovery was made using the NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which boasts the world's largest digital camera. The object, found earlier this month, is estimated to be between 400 and 1,000 miles wide, making it large enough to have its own gravity, which distinguishes it from an asteroid.

Matthew Holman, a senior astrophysicist at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, played a key role in this discovery. He used a computer program to analyze data from the Rubin Observatory, which led to the identification of ED138. Holman expressed "excited disbelief" upon finding the object and worked with Mario Jurić from the University of Washington to confirm its orbit.

The object is currently a candidate for classification as a dwarf planet. According to NewsChannel 5, its diameter is estimated to be between 600 and 1,500 kilometers, potentially making it larger than Ceres, the smallest recognized dwarf planet. ED138 orbits the sun at about 46 astronomical units, placing it further from the sun than Pluto.

The discovery of ED138 is significant because it was found in a region of the sky filled with stars, making it difficult to detect. The Rubin Observatory's capabilities allowed scientists to spot its movement among the crowded field. Fox 21 Online reports that the International Astronomical Union Minor Planet Center has given the object its provisional designation.

Further observations are needed to confirm the object's size and officially classify it as a dwarf planet. If confirmed, ED138 will join the ranks of known dwarf planets like Pluto, Ceres, Haumea, Makemake, and Eris. The process of naming the object will follow, although it may take time to finalize.