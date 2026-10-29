President Trump Cancels Kansas Rally On Saturday

President Donald Trump has canceled a rally that was scheduled for Saturday in Salina, Kansas, at the Salina Regional Airport. The event was called off due to scheduling conflicts, as confirmed by KSN-TV. The rally was set to begin at 10:30 a.m., with Trump speaking around noon.

Instead of the in-person rally, Trump will hold a series of telerallies, allowing him to reach more people across various states. This change comes as part of his efforts to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. The decision to switch to virtual events was made to maximize his impact in the final days before the elections, according to The Washington Post.

Pieter Miller, executive director of the Salina Airport Authority, confirmed the cancellation, stating that "all Salina events are cancelled" due to the president's schedule. Trump had previously visited Kansas to rally for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who is in a tight race against Democratic challenger Rev. Adam Hamilton.

Rob Fillion, Kansas GOP executive director, mentioned that the president's schedule changes frequently and that the cancellation does not reflect his views on Kansas. Trump had headlined a rally in Park City, Kansas, on October 19, and Vice President J.D. Vance appeared at an event in Topeka on October 26 to support Republican candidates, as reported by WIBW.