Prince William Details Failed DJ Dreams: 'Didn't Go Very Well'

Prince William may be the heir to the British monarchy, but he once had dreams of becoming a DJ when he was younger.

The future King of England detailed his derailed DJ dreams during an appearance on the October 23 episode of The Graham Norton Show, even revealing to fellow guests Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham that he had a name picked out for his alter ego, per E! News.

"I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn't go very well," he said. "And I came up with a name. I was called 'DJ Xara' with a X."

William acknowledged that "it wasn't good," which was echoed by Waddingham, who called it "rubbish." Blanchett also asked whether the Prince of Wales crossing his arms in an "X," which he did to demonstrate the spelling of his musical moniker, was "one of [his] moves."

"No, I didn't do the move," he said, admitting, "It rapidly became very uncool."

William noted that his DJ phase didn't last long, even sharing how he "never got that good."

While his DJ days may be over, William is next in line to become the King of England. He and wife Kate Middleton share three children: Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis.