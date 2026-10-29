Putin Calls Elon Musk A "Genius" At Moscow Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, calling him a "genius" during the Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on Wednesday (October 28). Putin revealed that he has been in "close contact" with Musk to develop a Russian alternative to Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service. According to CNBC, Putin acknowledged Musk's achievement of having over 5,000 satellites in orbit, while Russia is still in the early stages of its own project, Rassvet.

Rassvet, a satellite internet constellation developed by the Russian aerospace company Bureau 1440, currently has 31 satellites in orbit. Putin emphasized the importance of cooperation in space, stating, "In orbit, it is very important not to interfere with one another and to adhere to certain rules, discipline, and order."

The praise for Musk comes amid tensions between SpaceX and Ukraine. Earlier this month, Ukraine accused Musk of imposing restrictions on Starlink that affected the country's military capabilities. The Guardian reported that Musk initially denied ordering the restrictions but later admitted to closing a loophole that allowed the Ukrainian military to use Starlink for drone strikes.

Despite these tensions, Putin's remarks highlight ongoing collaboration between Russia and Musk. The Russian president's comments come as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine approaches its fifth year, with continued strikes and military actions reported in the region.