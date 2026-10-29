Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Reimagine Beloved Disney Roles In 'Nostalgic' New Campaign

Gomez explained in a press release why brining Lovato, who she has been friends with for more than 20 years, was a perfect celebration of their relationship.

"The experiences I've shared with Demi are truly unique," she said. "Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same... always."

Lovato echoed the sentiment, calling the campaign a "full-circle moment."

"Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood, so being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment," Lovato said. "I've loved her liquid blush since she launched the brand so this was really fun to work on. Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup."

Lovato and Gomez reunited earlier this year when the Rare Beauty founder attended the opening night of Lovato's It's Not That Deep tour, even snapping some photos backstage.