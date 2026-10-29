Sergio Garcia Joins LIV Golf Exodus

By iHeartRadio

October 29, 2026

Open de España presented by Madrid - Day Four
Photo: Stuart Franklin / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has announced his departure from the LIV Golf League, opting to return to the DP World Tour. The 46-year-old Spaniard shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement to rejoin the tour that has been a significant part of his career. Garcia also mentioned that he is keeping his options open for a potential return to the PGA Tour, as reported by ESPN.

Garcia's decision comes after LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 8. He had previously requested a federal bankruptcy judge to terminate his contract with the league. Garcia's departure adds to a growing list of golfers, including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Ian Poulter, who have chosen not to continue with LIV Golf 2.0, according to Yardbarker.

In his statement, Garcia expressed his desire to compete in the Ryder Cup next year at Adare Manor in Ireland. He is the all-time European points leader in the Ryder Cup and last played in the event at Whistling Straits in 2021. Garcia also apologized for his conduct at the Masters earlier this year, where he damaged the No. 2 tee box and broke his driver in frustration. He stated that he is ready to show what he has learned and is eager to return to Augusta National Golf Club next year.

Garcia's return to the DP World Tour marks a new chapter in his career, with goals set on participating in major tournaments and potentially rejoining the PGA Tour. As Golf Monthly reports, Garcia is committed to working hard to achieve these objectives and strengthen his personal relationships.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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